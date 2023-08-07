 Sena vs Sena: Ambadas Danve & Sandipan Bhumre Engage In Verbal Spat During Meet In Aurangabad; Video Surfaces
Sena vs Sena: Ambadas Danve & Sandipan Bhumre Engage In Verbal Spat During Meet In Aurangabad; Video Surfaces

The clash allegedly took place over the allocation of funds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Maharashtra: Uddhav Loyalist Ambadas Danve & Maha Minister Sandipan Bhumre Engage In Verbal Spat During Meet In Aurangabad; Video Surfaces |

Aurangabad: A verbal spat erupted between the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre during a district planning committee meeting on Monday. The clash allegedly took place over the allocation of funds.

This is a breaking story. More Details are awaited.

