Maharashtra: Two top BJP leaders set to join Shiv Sena

In another blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two of its leaders from Nashik are set to join Shiv Sena. This comes days after Shiv Sena leader and former Nashik MLA Balasaheb Sanap joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis last month.

According to reports, top BJP leaders, former MLA Vasant Gite and Sunil Bagul, will join Shiv Sena. It is being said the two leaders have already met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. But, BJP's Nashik unit president Girish Palve has denied the claims and said they will regain power in the upcoming Nashik municipal elections under the guidance of Balasaheb Sanap, Gite and Bagul.

On December 21, life came a full circle for Sanap, who re-joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis and party's state President Chandrakant Patil. Sanap, who was in the BJP years ago, went party hopping, and joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and later Shiv Sena—and is back in the BJP fold again.