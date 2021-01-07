Maharashtra: Two top BJP leaders set to join Shiv Sena

In another blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two of its leaders from Nashik are set to join Shiv Sena. This comes days after Shiv Sena leader and former Nashik MLA Balasaheb Sanap joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis last month.
According to reports, top BJP leaders, former MLA Vasant Gite and Sunil Bagul, will join Shiv Sena. It is being said the two leaders have already met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. But, BJP's Nashik unit president Girish Palve has denied the claims and said they will regain power in the upcoming Nashik municipal elections under the guidance of Balasaheb Sanap, Gite and Bagul.
On December 21, life came a full circle for Sanap, who re-joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis and party's state President Chandrakant Patil. Sanap, who was in the BJP years ago, went party hopping, and joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and later Shiv Sena—and is back in the BJP fold again.
"For the past 30-35 years I have been in politics. In the process, I have made many connections with workers across party lines. Fadvanis and Chandrakant Patil told me rather going to some other party, I should come back to BJP. I am happy to join BJP in presence of Fadvanis ji and Dada. I will keep working for the party," Sanap said.
BJP state President Chandrakant Patil assured Sanap of giving him his due in the party, and the past won’t be repeated.
"Balasaheb Sanap quit BJP due to some reasons and now he has rejoined BJP. Sanap, too, deep down had the urge of rejoining BJP, which he has finally done. We are happy, and I assure Balasaheb Sanap that what happened in the past to him won't happen again. After speaking with other party members, he will be given an important responsibility in state politics," he said.
(Inputs from ANI)
