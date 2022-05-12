e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Truck and ST bus collide on Nanded-Nagpur national highway; several injured

Both the truck driver and bus driver were seriously injured in the accident.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

Representative Image | Unsplash
A truck and an ST bus collided head-on at the Nanded-Nagpur national highway today, reports from TV9 Marathi stated.

As per the report, twelve passengers were injured in the incident, with four in critical condition.

Both the truck driver and bus driver were seriously injured in the accident.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:21 PM IST