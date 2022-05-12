Maharashtra: Truck and ST bus collide on Nanded-Nagpur national highway; several injured

A truck and an ST bus collided head-on at the Nanded-Nagpur national highway today, reports from TV9 Marathi stated.

As per the report, twelve passengers were injured in the incident, with four in critical condition.

Both the truck driver and bus driver were seriously injured in the accident.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:21 PM IST