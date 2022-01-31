Maharashtra: Tourism dept to soon bring policy for homestay and vacation homes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government's department of tourism (DoT) will soon bring policy for homestay and vacation homes. Meaning, if someone who has a spacious home or wants to rent it to a tourist they can do so easily. An insider from DoT told the Free Press Journal that the draft policy will be tabled in upcoming cabinet meeting for discussion and approval.

The source explained that the idea to bring a policy is to regulate the facility so that one can offer the services without any problem. "Even today many offer such services however due to lack of policy they face some or the other harrssment from local people and goons. They demand money on the pretext that they are doing some illegal work. The owners also in fear fall prey to their demand," the source said.

The objective of bringing this policy is also to provide source of income to local people. For instance, if a tourist wants to stay in a village the local homestay provider can do so with valid permission and earn money. It will promote tourism and offer them a source of income. Besides, it will exchange the culture, cuisine and other interesting learnings to the visitors.

Currently, a few private agencies are already in such business however with a policy in place more people will get involved, said the source. The DoT will provide a proper licence to the homestay or vacation stay. Moreover, the place will have proper signage and boards of Maharashtra Tourism so that they do not face any trouble, added the source.

Already such facilities are available in other states such as Himachal Pradesh. Maharashtra having such policy will enhance tourism in local and regional areas, the DoT officials believe. Besides, tourists who do not wish to stay in a hotel or resort may opt for homestay or vacation homes (i.e farmhouses) in affordable rates, according to the department of Tourism of Maharashtra.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:59 PM IST