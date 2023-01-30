Maharashtra to seek 2 underpasses on site where 12 blackbucks died

ANI

The Maharashtra forest department will ask the NHAI to construct two underpasses at the site where 12 blackbucks fell and died on Saturday, reports from Mid-Day stated.

Experts have suggested that nets also need to be installed to prevent wild animals from crossing the highway.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Maharashtra’s former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest of Wildlife Sunil Limaye said that the forest department should approach the NHAI and ensure that nets are installed on the wall of the flyover. In addition to that, underpasses should be constructed for safe movement of the wild animals.

Blackbucks jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road

Twelve blackbucks died after they jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in Solapur district, said the police.

Police personnel reached the spot and bodies of deer were taken away from the highway, added the police.

"Twelve deers died after getting injured as they jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in the Solapur district. Police personnel reached the spot & bodies of deer were taken away from the highway," said Senior Police Inspector Uday Singh Patil.

