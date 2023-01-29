Maharashtra: 12 blackbucks die after jumping from bridge in Solapur; visuals surface

ANI

Twelve blackbucks died after they jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in Solapur district, said the police.

Police personnel reached the spot and bodies of deer were taken away from the highway, added the police.

"Twelve deers died after getting injured as they jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in the Solapur district. Police personnel reached the spot & bodies of deer were taken away from the highway," said Senior Police Inspector Uday Singh Patil.

Viewer discretion advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)