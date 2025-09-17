'Maharashtra To Amend Cinema Act For Ease Of Doing Business,' Says Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar |

The Department has been directed to submit a proposal to the Central Government seeking approval to amend the Maharashtra Cinema Act in line with the Ease of Doing Business framework. The State Government is committed to replacing outdated licensing and regulatory norms for cinema halls, upgrading their facilities and safety standards, and framing progressive policies that align with the evolving needs of the cinema industry, assured Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar during the meeting.

Meeting with Industry Representatives

Cultural Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the issues and demands raised by the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, Mumbai. MLA Dr. Parinay Phuke, MLA Raju Tosam, MLA Umesh Yavalakar, Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, Film City Managing Director Swati Mhase Patil, Association President Tejas Karandikar, along with senior officials from various departments, were present at the meeting.

Expedited Implementation

Minister Shelar directed the department to take immediate action to amend the Maharashtra Cinema Act. Considering various demands such as changes in licensing conditions, use of cinema halls and premises for alternative commercial purposes, a single-window system for licenses and construction permits, service charge regulations, schemes to promote the film industry, property redevelopment policy, modifications in entertainment tax, and special regulations for single-screen cinemas, the Minister assured that the government would introduce comprehensive reforms to facilitate ease of doing business. He also instructed that all concerned departments be notified and action be expedited accordingly.