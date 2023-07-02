Maharashtra: Timely Construction Of Rockfall Barrier Walls By Central Railway In Karjat-Lonavla Ghat Averts Potential Disaster

The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway averted a potential disaster in the Karjat-Lonavla Ghat section on June 30 as heavy rainfall triggered a landslide between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi. However, due to the construction of rockfall barrier walls by the CR, the incident did not cause any major disruptions or casualties.

“The landslide occurred approximately 100 meters above the rail level, with an estimated 80-90 boulders size up 2.5 meters and muck falling onto the tracks. Thankfully, the rockfall barriers, which were strategically placed at a height of 60 meters from the rail level on the hill cuttings, successfully trapped the boulders and prevented them from reaching the tracks," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

Rockfall barrier walls save the day

"Had it not been for these rockfall barriers, the boulders from the landslide could have endangered passing trains. The sturdy barriers, designed and constructed by the CR, held the entire mass of muck and boulders firmly in place," said Dr Manaspure.

According to CR, a team of approximately 50 labourers was immediately deployed to remove the muck and boulders from the site. Compressor breaker machines were utilised to break down the larger boulders, facilitating the removal process. This swift response ensured that train services were quickly restored and passengers faced minimal disruptions.

Central Railway workers in action | FPJ

Importance of rockfall barriers

“The success of this incident highlights the importance of the rockfall barriers and wall fencings implemented as part of the monsoon preparation efforts by the CR in both the Karjat and Kasara ghats. These measures included the installation of rockfall barriers at various sensitive locations, covering a total length of approximately 300 meters. Additionally, boulder netting, spanning around 550 square meters, was put in place at critical spots.

Furthermore, the CR undertook hill cutting bank stabilisation, covering approximately 160 meters at vulnerable locations,” said an official of CR.

“By implementing these proactive measures, the Central Railway has effectively minimized the risk of damage to tracks and trains, safeguarding the lives of passengers during the monsoon season. The success story of the monsoon preparation in the Mumbai Division serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the railway authorities in ensuring the safety and well-being of the commuters" he said.

