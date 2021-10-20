e-Paper Get App

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:53 PM IST

Maharashtra: Thane records 193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane: Thane has added 193 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,63,749, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, one person also succumbed to the viral infection, which took the death toll in the district to 11,465, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,595, while the death toll stands at 3,281, another official said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:53 PM IST
