Maharashtra: Temperature drops, IMD issues cold wave warning for parts of state

The temperature of Mumbai has begun witnessing a drop as the minimum temperature went below 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which usually remained between an average of 24-30 degrees Celsius in the past few weeks. While the dryness in the weather has also increased as the humidity levels dropped to 47% on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has also issued a cold wave warning for north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, the minimum temperature across India currently indicates the possibility of a drop of around 10 °C in most parts of northwest, north and central India. Meanwhile, parts of north Maharashtra including Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar could see a minimum temperature below 10 °C.

The districts of Maharashtra where a cold wave warning has been issued by the IMD include Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Aurangabad and Jalna.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday was 8.5 °C in Jalgaon, followed by Aurangabad (9.2°C), Pune (9.7°C) and Nashik (9.8°C). While Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.8°C.

The IMD has also forecasted an average min and max temperature range of 20 to 33 degree Celsius for the next two days over Mumbai. While parts of north Maharashtra may observe a temperature drop below 10 °C.

Along with the cold breeze in the evening, the city’s humidity levels also saw a drop to about 47% at Santacruz, while Colaba experienced a humidity of 60%

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 133. However, Delhi experienced ‘very poor’ air quality of 203