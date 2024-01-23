Maharashtra: Technical Glitches Derail Maratha Reservation Survey In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar & Hingoli

Manoj Jarange-Patil | ANI

The statewide Maratha quota survey, which aims to assess the community's backwardness on social; economic and educational indicators, had a rocky start on Tuesday. The mobile app designed to record the public responses encountered technical glitches, halting the exercise in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Hingoli districts.

The error resulting from server shutdown dismayed the survey teams, who have been tasked to visit several lakhs households and complete the crucial work on a “war-footing” within eight days (January 31).

As the survey began, the app – developed by Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics – worked fine in the morning. However, enumerators faced a login problem, forcing them to stop the exercise by noon. Due to the bad experience on the very first day, the enumerators expressed displeasure, while questions are being raised on how the survey will unfold in this manner.

To resolve the vexed issue of the Maratha quota, the state backward classes commission has been saddled with the humongous job of profiling Marathas and non-Marathas. Meanwhile, quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is on a march towards Mumbai, reached Pune on Tuesday.