Maharashtra: Systematic efforts being made to create tension between Hindus and Muslims, says Dilip Walse-Patil

It's now official. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil without directly naming any political party or organisation on Tuesday claimed that systematic efforts are being made to create tension between Hindus and Muslims and thereby divide the two communities not just in Maharashtra but rest of the country especially after the release of the Kashmir Files. Walse-Patil admitted that this is an unfortunate trend adding that the home department and the police are keeping a close eye to avoid any untoward incident harming the law and order situation.

He referred to the Mankhurd incident where two communities came face to face in which 50 vehicles were damaged. The police have arrested 7 persons and launched a probe.

Walse-Patil has appealed to all to abide by the law against the backdrop of upcoming festivals including BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Hanuman Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Ramzan. The minister said he chaired the meeting with the officers from the home department and the police to review the law and order situation and urged the political leaders not to make statements that would disturb the law and order in the state.

‘’The police are fully prepared for the peaceful passage of all the festivals. If anyone tries to do something different, the police will handle the situation responsibly. No one will be exempted. Political leaders should not make statements that would create law and order issues, and I urge the citizens not to fall prey to such statements,’’ said Walse-Patil.

‘’The police should increase coordination with various elements so that these festivals can be held in peace. Police have been asked to step up efforts to build trust among the people,’’ said the minister. He warned that some undesirable elements may try to take advantage of the festivals and the police have been told to take the necessary action against them.

Walse-Patil said he has asked the police to take special care in highly sensitive areas, carry out comprehensive planning and deploy adequate security personnel. ‘’Special attention should also be paid to social media. Action will be taken against those who spread offensive posts and messages. Stern action will be taken against the perpetrators,’’ he noted..

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:18 PM IST