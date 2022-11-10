Maharashtra: State health department directs all medical health officers to track measles vaccine dropouts

Maharashtra health department team. |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra health department has now directed all the medical health officers to track all vaccine dropouts in all wards, especially in measles outbreak wards.

Moreover, they have instructed them to conduct a door-to-door survey of 3,000 houses in Rafi Nagar, Govandi, for the next 10 days and screen everyone. This comes after an outbreak of measles and rubella in the city's slums.Health officials said they have asked to focus on vaccination camps and check for measles vaccine status.

A team of three members from the state health department paid a visit to the Govandi area where three children had died and took a gauge of the entire area, following which they made some measures that need to be followed by the local medical health officers and their team.

The team visits the deceased family, but they refuse to meet

"We had visited the deceased family, but they refused to meet us." "Moreover, we took a round of the area and took stock of the upsurge in the measles outbreak in the vicinity," said an health officer from the state health department.

As per the data provided by the civic health department, 53 cases of measles have been detected since September until November 10, of which 21 cases are from Govandi (M-east ward) and two outbreaks have been witnessed in the same area.

Dr. Nitin Ambadekar, joint director of health services, said they have directed the civic body to keep a close tab on the measles outbreak and screen every house in Rafi Nagar, where the outbreak took place. Moreover, they have instructed them to provide the necessary treatment for the suspected measles patients.

Measures such as screening, surveying, and vaccination, are in effect

"We have taken several measures, which include screening, surveying, and vaccination. We have also instructed them to give vitamin A drops to the suspected measles patients. "Moreover, we have asked them to track vaccine dropout children and create awareness through different modes of communication," he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has surveyed 705 houses and screened 3,907 people in Rafi Nagar No. 1, six of whom had fever and rash.

Additional immunisation camps were conducted

Apart from that, additional immunisation camps were conducted today (5 camps) to cover the left-outs and dropouts in the whole health post area. A total of 130 children and eight pregnant women were immunised with the required vaccine (note: this vaccination includes other vaccines too, not just measles and rubella).

However, vaccination is the biggest challenge for the civic body, and the NGO Apnalaya has many residents who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

However, it is important to understand the reasons for this reluctance and the context of the living conditions in the area. This suspected outbreak calls for deeper engagement with the community on the importance of vaccines.

Read Also Mumbai: Govandi kid becomes first victim of Measles