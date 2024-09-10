 Maharashtra: State Govt Prioritises Solutions For MIHAN-Hit People
A meeting regarding the MIHAN project was held at Sahyadri Guest House, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:33 AM IST
MIHAN Project in Nagpur | Facebook

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) administration to take immediate steps to resolve the issues faced by those affected by the ambitious MIHAN project in Nagpur.

CM Shinde emphasised the need for affordable development charges on plots within the MIHAN project area. He also directed that a revised administrative approval proposal for the necessary project funding be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

Additionally, commercial complexes built in village panchayat areas in the MIHAN region should be handed over to the respective panchayats to provide a stable income source. Shinde also called for reducing water bills sent to village panchayats during the rehabilitation process.

The MIHAN project spans 4,300 hectares, including the expansion of the current Nagpur International Airport. Of this land, about 1,200 hectares have been designated for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), while the remaining area is allocated for non-SEZ purposes such as open spaces, residential, and retail development.

