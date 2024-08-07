Mumbai: MahaRERA's Revamped Maha-CRITI Portal To Go Live On August 31 With Enhanced Features | File photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (MahaRERAs) portal, Maha-Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation (Maha-CRITI) is in final stages of going live. The revamped portal has several improved and useful features such as enhanced user experience, data analytics and personalised dashboards to meet the current and future requirements.

There are various tasks carried out on MahaRERA's website such as registration, renewal and rectification of projects, registration and renewal of agents and complaints from homebuyers.

During the transition process, MahaRERA’s website will be down for promoters and agents from the midnight of August 13 to midnight of August 31. The improved website will go live and be fully operational on the midnight of August 31. While migrating to the new system, homebuyers will have to make applications manually between the midnight of August 20 and August 31. Online hearings of complaints will continue uninterrupted.

However, promoters and agents will have to ensure that they do the due diligence by August 13, as the website will be in the midst of migration between the midnight (11.59 pm) of August 13 and the midnight (11.59 pm) of August 31. Only the completed applications submitted until August 13 will be processed by MahaRERA officials. The Authority has urged all the stakeholders to cooperate during this transition period.

“As the interactions on MahaRERA's website is increasing day-by-day, there is a requirement to enhance the portal's functionalities. A few months ago, about 5,000 people visited MahaRERA's website daily, which translates into just over 200 site visits every hour. This has increased manifolds to over 34,000 daily visitors and over 1,400 per hour visits. This number continues to be on the rise. Considering this increasing digital traffic, MahaRERA decided to update the website to be more technically sound and user-friendly to be able to meet the rise in demand,” MahaRERA Chairman Ajoy Mehta said.

The existing system is over seven years old, necessitating a comprehensive overhaul to enhance user-friendliness for all the stakeholders, improve functionalities for all users and introduce data analytics as well as dashboards. These will ensure speed, efficiency and convenience.

The objective of MahaCRITI is to enhance the user experience, provide a truly integrated system with a single source of truth, ensuring that data captured at one point is consistently used across the platform. This solution provides personalised dashboards for all users such as homebuyers, promoters and agents, besides system-driven reminders, notifications, compliance reports, quarterly progress reports, complaint management etc.

Additionally, the never before features of mobile application and AI-driven chatbots for real-time assistance will also be introduced making MahaCRITI a comprehensive and effective platform for all the stakeholders.