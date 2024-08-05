MahaRERA: 4,165 Candidates Clear 5th Edition Of Real Estate Agents Examination | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has declared results of the recently conducted fifth edition of Real Estate Agents examination. Out of the 4,769 candidates, 4,165 have cleared the test, having a pass percentage of 87%. The passing percentages for the previous four exams stood at 96% (1st), 93% (2nd), 89% (3rd) and 86% (4th).

Of the 4,165 candidates who cleared the fifth edition of exam, there are 3,553 males, 612 females,196 senior citizens and 12 senior citizen women. Sharad Mota from Mumbai and Divyesh Maheshwari from Pune both have scored 100% marks and jointly share the top rank.

From the five exams held so far, a total of 13,370 candidates have qualified to become real estate agents. This 13,370 includes 4,165 from the latest batch, 405 from the maiden examination, 2,812 from the 2nd round, 4,461 from the 3rd lot and 1,527 from 4th edition.

In case of new real estate agents as well as for renewals, the MahaRERA through its January 10, 2023 order has made it mandatory to undergo training and get certified. In Maharashtra, there are approximately 47,000 agents with MahaRERA. Of these, registrations of 13,785 agents got cancelled owing to non-renewal.

Thereafter, by April-end, MahaRERA suspended registration of over 20,000 agents who failed to meet the mandatory requirements of training and certification up to December 31, 2023. These agents are now prohibited from transacting in the sector until they meet the specified conditions.

In the real estate sector, an ‘agent’ is a crucial link between homebuyers and developers. Agents are often the first contact that flat purchasers make. They provide the initial information about projects to the potential homebuyers. Considering the importance of agents in the real estate sector, it is imperative for the agents to be well-versed in the provisions of RERA Act.

They are expected to have uniform, clear and credible preliminary information about the developer, project, Agreement for Sale, allotment letter issued after purchase transaction’s registration, carpet area, defect liability period, etc. Based on this information, a purchaser makes a decision to buy a certain residence or not. Therefore, keeping homebuyers’ interests at the core, MahaRERA has made this training and certification mandatory.