Maharashtra: State government gives extension to cabinet sub-committee on CAA, NPR and NRC till August 2022

The state government has given another extension to the cabinet sub-committee formed to study the citizenship laws — Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The committee will now have to submit its report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by August 31. An order has been issued by the state government on Thursday.



The committee, headed by state transport minister Anil Parab, has got a fifth extension this time. After being constituted on March 13, 2020, the committee was supposed to submit its report on March 31, but since the state was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, it was given the first extension of eight months till November 30. The second extension was given till May 31, last year. Another extension was then given till August 31. The last extension for submission of report was given till February 28.



The committee has six members and also has two representative ministers from each of the three coalition partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.



The members include- Jitendra Awhad and Nawab Malik from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Anil Parab and Uday Samant from Shiv Sena, Sunil Kedar and Vijay Wadettiwar from the Congress.



"The proposal to give further extension to the committee was under consideration. The government has decided that the committee is given extension till August 31, 2022 to study CAA, NPR and NRC and submit its report to the government which will help the cabinet to take a final decision on the matter," said an home department official.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST