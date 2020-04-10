Maharashtra: State Congress forms a Covid19 task force

Mumbai: As a part of it's attempts to help state government and the people during the Corona outbreak, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has formed a task force and other sub-committees under their task force.Former Chief Minister and legislator Prithviraj Chavan will head the Covid-19 task force which will also have 18 other members. Senior Academician and Member of Parliament Bhalchandra Mungekar will be it's coordinator.

Various sub-committees have been set up under this task force to study the social and economic impact of the outbreak, to suggest improvement in health and medical services, monitoring governmental measures. A sub-committee for media and social media is also set up.

MLA Amin Patel will head the sub-committee to study the social and economic impact of the outbreak. Dr. Ratnakar Mahajan is the coordinator while Chitra Batham will be the secretary. The commitee will study the social and economical impact of the outbreak on various sections of the society and will also suggest measures to be taken.Dr. Ulhas Pawar, Former MP has been handed over the responsibility of heading the sub-committee for health. Former Minister Dr. Shobha Bacchav is the coordinator and Dr. Manoj Raka will be it's secretary. The committee will study the public health system in the state and will also suggest ways to improve the system and strengthen it.Former MP Rajni Patil will head the commitee for suggesting governmental interventions. Mohan Joshi, General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress and former MLA will be the coordinator.