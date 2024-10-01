Maharashtra: State Cabinet Increases Remuneration By 10% For 12,793 Kotwals, Grants ₹8,000 Stipend To Gram Rozgar Sevaks To Attract Rural Voters

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

The state cabinet has taken several decisions to attract rural voters. The government has increased the remuneration of Kotwals by 10 percent and raised the stipend for Gram Rozgar Sevaks by ₹8,000 as an encouragement grant. Additionally, the allowance for home guards has also been increased, benefiting around 40,000 individuals.

As per the cabinet's decision, 12,793 Kotwals will benefit. Currently, each Kotwal receives a monthly remuneration of ₹15,000, with an additional 10 percent to be added from now on. Furthermore, the government approved a provision to offer jobs to a Kotwal's family member if they die while on duty or become incapacitated due to severe illness or an accident.

In an effort to appeal to rural voters, the government has decided to provide a monthly honorarium of ₹8,000 and an incentive subsidy to Gram Rozgar Sevaks across the state. Those who have completed 2,000 days of work will receive a one percent incentive subsidy, while ₹1,000 will be granted as an incentive for those who have reached the 2,000-day mark. Additionally, Gram Rozgar Sevaks who have worked more than 2,001 days at the village level will receive a ₹2,000 travel allowance and a phone data pack allowance.

The cabinet also raised the financial criteria for the Agriculture Swavalamban Yojana, benefitting Scheduled Caste and New-Buddhist farmers. The annual income limit of ₹1.5 lakh has been removed for beneficiaries, and the 12-meter depth requirement for new wells has been canceled. Subsidies for new irrigation wells are now capped at ₹4 lakh, and ₹1 lakh for the repair of old wells. Furthermore, subsidies will cover 90 percent of costs or ₹50,000 (whichever is less) for plastic lining, frost irrigation, drip irrigation, HDPE, and PVC pipes. Frost and drip irrigation projects will receive subsidies of up to 90 percent or ₹47,000 to ₹97,000. Similarly, 90 percent of the cost or ₹40,000 (whichever is less) will be subsidized for electricity pumps.

The cabinet also decided to increase the limit for retirement and death gratuity for pensioners and family pensioners from ₹14 lakh to ₹20 lakh, effective September 1, 2024. This will apply to pensioners from recognized and grant-aided educational institutions, non-agricultural universities, their affiliated non-government colleges, and agricultural universities with pension schemes.

In another move, the cabinet approved a significant increase in allowances for the state's home guards, benefiting 40,000 individuals. Currently, home guards receive ₹570 per day as a duty allowance, which will be increased to ₹1,083. Additionally, they will receive ₹200 as a gift allowance, ₹180 as an exercise allowance, ₹100 as a pocket allowance, and ₹250 as a food allowance. The government has allocated ₹795 crores for this initiative.

Lastly, the state government has approved the establishment of the Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Centre for the Gor Banjara community, a backward class group, with ₹50 crore sanctioned for the institute.