Maharashtra: State announces hiked monthly stipend for industrial training institutes

Mumbai: The State Government on Monday announced a hike in the monthly stipend to students of the state-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from Rs40 to Rs500. The rise will be given effect in the next three months, said State Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha. He made this announcement after members of the Assembly raised questions about the stipend money.

Mr Lodha said that students have been getting the same stipend money since 1982 and efforts were on to increase that and the decision will be put before the Cabinet. As compared to the private institutes, the fees in the state-run ITIs is less and the government said that efforts are on to give them good services besides ensuring that they are made strong enough for attracting 100% admissions.

It was also mentioned that as per the demand from districts and talukas, the curriculum is being worked out in a way that it complements the needs of industries and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. Students will be given training as per industry standards, informed Mr Lodha.

The minister said that ITIs will be refurbished and Rs1,200 crore is being allocated for the purpose. In the state, there are 419 ITIs in which students from simple backgrounds are enrolled. As part of the makeover, virtual classrooms, libraries and gyms will be provided. The implementation will begin in the next six months.

Participating in the discussion on the subject were Eknath Khadse, Pravin Drekar, Satish Chavan, Sachin Ahir, Sashikant Shinde, Shrikant Bhartiya, Abhijit Arun Lad, among others.