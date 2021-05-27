Maharashtra: Six BJP councillors from Jalgaon join Shiv Sena

Six BJP councillors from the Muktainagar Municipal Council in Jalgaon, who were considered close to Maharashtra NCP leader Eknath Khadse, have joined the Shiv Sena.

Khadse, who hails from Jalgaon, quit the BJP last year following his unceremonious exit from the Devendra Fadnavis- led state ministry in 2016 over land grab allegations. He subsequently joined the NCP, which shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.