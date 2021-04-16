Maharashtra: Shortage of beds in Thane, Covid patient waits for hours at home

Thane: With Covid-19 cases soaring across the state, there is a shortage of beds in most of the Covid care centres, civic and private hospitals. Maladav Tolvani, a Covid patient in his 80s with breathing problems, had to wait at home for hours because the Thane Municipal Corporation was facing shortage of beds. Not to mention the paucity of oxygen supply in hospitals.

The TMC control room on Friday morning at 10am received a call informing that a Covid-19 patient is stuck in flat no. 1 on ground floor, A9 building, Rutu enclave, Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

The team of TMC health care centre, fire brigade and 1 QRV along with the regional disaster management cell reached the spot and found Tolvani alone in his own room. His daughter lives in Powai. Tolvani had carried out a test on Wednesday and a report came on Thursday confirming that he was Covid-19 positive. "On Friday, he developed breathing problems. A neighbour informed the control room. The team reached the spot and gave him primary treatment. He needed treatment on priority but there was no bed available across the city. Also, due to shortage of oxygen, he did not get Oxygen on time," said an official who visited the spot.

Sandeep Malvi, TMC deputy commissioner-cum PRO said, "We are admitting the patient and the work for the process has already been started." Another officer who is handling the health department said that they are under tremendous pressure. "More than 900-1,000 patients are admitted at Global Hospitals and are undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Every patient is a priority for us. They would have informed the war room so that we would make arrangements. It takes time to make arrangements as the cases are rising and everyone needs a bed on time. People are using different ideas like pressure from the media or politicians to get their patients admitted, but we need a bed to admit the patients," he added.

An ambulance was arranged and the patient was finally shifted to Global Hospital on Friday evening.