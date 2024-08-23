Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department

Mumbai: The opposition in Maharashtra, led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, has criticized the state government for appointing former Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as Assistant Chief Secretary for the Home Department. Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey has accused the government of hypocrisy, pointing out that the same BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which once levied serious corruption allegations against Chahal, now holds him in high regard.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena Leader Anand Dubey Criticizes Maharashtra Government for Appointment Of Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Dept



Credit: Kalpesh Mhamunkar (@m_kalpesh)#IqbalChahal #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/S5T2ArtQlJ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 23, 2024

Dubey highlighted that Chahal was previously summoned and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged irregularities in the Covid-19 centers scam involving the BMC. He expressed concerns that Chahal's new position in the Home Department, led by senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, contradicts the previous corruption accusations.

Dubey Alleges Double Standards

“Chahal’s appointment to the ACS Home position reflects double standards,” Dubey said. “The same BJP leaders who once accused him of corruption are now endorsing him. This is reminiscent of the situation with Ajit Pawar, where previous corruption allegations seem to have been overlooked once they joined the government.”

Sources indicate that Chahal’s rapid appointment comes amid criticism of the Maharashtra government’s handling of law and order issues, especially following the Badlapur rape case and the resulting protests, which heightened tensions between demonstrators and police.