 Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey expressed concerns that Chahal's new position in the Home Department, led by senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, contradicts the previous corruption accusations.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The opposition in Maharashtra, led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, has criticized the state government for appointing former Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as Assistant Chief Secretary for the Home Department. Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey has accused the government of hypocrisy, pointing out that the same BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which once levied serious corruption allegations against Chahal, now holds him in high regard.

Dubey highlighted that Chahal was previously summoned and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged irregularities in the Covid-19 centers scam involving the BMC. He expressed concerns that Chahal's new position in the Home Department, led by senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, contradicts the previous corruption accusations.

Read Also
Prithviraj Chavan Urges Removal of Ladki Bahin Yojana Deadline Amid Server Issues; CM Shinde...
article-image

Dubey Alleges Double Standards

“Chahal’s appointment to the ACS Home position reflects double standards,” Dubey said. “The same BJP leaders who once accused him of corruption are now endorsing him. This is reminiscent of the situation with Ajit Pawar, where previous corruption allegations seem to have been overlooked once they joined the government.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In Home Department
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here
Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report
Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Sources indicate that Chahal’s rapid appointment comes amid criticism of the Maharashtra government’s handling of law and order issues, especially following the Badlapur rape case and the resulting protests, which heightened tensions between demonstrators and police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Criticises State Government For Appointing Iqbal Singh Chahal As ACS In...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West...

Mumbai: Nurse Refuses RBC Test At Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clinic In Santa Cruz,...

Mumbai: Nurse Refuses RBC Test At Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clinic In Santa Cruz,...

Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Accused Akshay Shinde’s Mother Says 'Her Son Is Innocent,...

Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Accused Akshay Shinde’s Mother Says 'Her Son Is Innocent,...

Dream11 App Allegedly Hacked, Security Director Arrested By Maharashtra Cyber Police

Dream11 App Allegedly Hacked, Security Director Arrested By Maharashtra Cyber Police