Prithviraj Chavan Urges Removal of Ladki Bahin Yojana Deadline Amid Server Issues; CM Shinde Promises Increased Aid |

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has voiced concerns over delays in the registration process for the Ladki Bahin Yojana due to frequent server issues. He pointed out that in some areas, registrations are not being processed at all, with beneficiaries waiting for hours without receiving OTPs, raising fears that they might miss the registration deadline.

Chavan, in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and through a tweet, called for the removal of the scheme's deadline to ensure that all eligible women in the state can benefit. Originally, the deadline was set for July 15, later extended to August 31, with the age limit raised from 60 to 65 years. Despite these changes, long queues of women persist, and technical failures continue to disrupt the process. Chavan has urgently appealed for the scheme to be recognized as a Social Security Right, allowing all eligible women to access the benefits at any time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Video: Pune Police Officer Praised for Braving Heavy Rain to Manage Traffic

CM Shinde Promises Increased Aid

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during an event in Satara on Sunday, announced that financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana would increase if "beloved sisters give us strength." The scheme currently provides ₹1,500 in monthly financial aid to women with an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"My government will not stop at ₹1,500. If you give us strength, the amount will increase," Shinde said, in what appeared to be a call for support ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls likely to be held in October-November.

Shinde revealed that ₹3,000 crore has already been disbursed to one crore eligible women, with ₹35,000 crore earmarked for the year. He emphasized that the Ladki Bahin Yojana and the provision of three free cylinders are efforts to make women "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and are not election gimmicks.

In a swipe at opposition parties, Shinde said, "However, evil stepbrothers are maligning these schemes," adding that those born with silver spoons in their mouths will never understand the importance and value of ₹1,500.