Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Families Of Hingoli Firecracker Warehouse Blaze Victims | VIDEO |

Hingoli: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Shiv Sena for the families of those killed in the fire at a firecracker warehouse in Hingoli.

Shinde made the announcement while addressing the ‘Seva Sankalp Purti’ programme in Parbhani.

Parbhani, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena has announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for families of those killed in the fire at a firecracker warehouse in Hingoli. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement during the ‘Seva Sankalp Purti’ programme in Parbhani https://t.co/q4ITmOF3K8 — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

He said the party had decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each affected family following the incident.

The announcement comes after a massive fire broke out at a warehouse storing firecrackers in Hingoli district on Monday evening.

Parbhani, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "...Shiv Sena has also decided to give a financial aid of ₹5 lakh to each of their families" https://t.co/jvdf0j6M2h — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

Fire Triggers Explosions, Panic In Residential Area

According to reports, the blaze erupted around 8 pm at a firecracker warehouse in Marwadi Galli, a densely populated residential locality. The warehouse was reportedly owned by Gopal Bastwar.

The fire spread rapidly through the premises, triggering intermittent explosions as the stored firecrackers went off and causing panic among residents.

A civic fire brigade vehicle deployed during the firefighting operation was also gutted in the blaze, according to reports.

Several houses in the vicinity were reportedly damaged due to the fire and explosions. Two-wheelers parked along the narrow lane were also damaged.

Residents claimed that two people died and several others suffered serious injuries in the incident. However, officials had not formally confirmed the reported fatalities at the time of the initial reports.

The exact cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage are being ascertained.

Authorities are also expected to examine the circumstances under which firecrackers were being stored at the warehouse.

Further details are awaited.

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