Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates PM Modi On Completing 25 Years As Head Of Government: '25 Years Of Putting Bharat First'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates PM Modi On Completing 25 Years As Head Of Government |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as the head of a government, highlighting his journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister of India. Modi marked the milestone by offering prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar and reaffirming his commitment to serving the country.

Fadnavis shared a series of posts paying tribute to Modi’s 25-year political journey. Sharing an audiovisual tribute, the Maharashtra CM wrote, “25 Years of Seva. 25 Years of Leadership. 25 Years of putting Bharat First.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fadnavis said that over the past 25 years, Modi’s leadership had been defined by what he described as courage, conviction and commitment to the country. He referred to challenges including natural disasters, terrorism, the COVID-19 pandemic, border issues and global economic uncertainty, and said Modi had responded to them with decisive action.

In another post, Fadnavis wrote, “When true Seva becomes a way of life…” while highlighting what he described as 25 years of dedication, compassion and public service.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Maharashtra CM also shared graphics highlighting 25 milestones across sectors including investment, infrastructure, digital empowerment, welfare, defence, industry, financial inclusion and global leadership.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi’s journey as head of government began on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He then served as Gujarat CM before leading the BJP to victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and becoming Prime Minister. He has since secured three successive terms as Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government. The resolution highlighted the principles of “Nation First” and “Citizen First” and traced several initiatives from his tenure in Gujarat to programmes implemented at the national level.

The resolution highlighted initiatives such as SWAGAT, through which citizens could raise grievances with the Gujarat government, and PRAGATI, which brought governments together to review stalled projects and address implementation issues. It also highlighted initiatives related to renewable energy, digital governance, welfare, infrastructure, defence and financial inclusion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi marked the milestone by offering prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Mandir and renewed his commitment to serving the country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/