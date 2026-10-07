PM Narendra Modi Completes Historic 25 Years As Head Of Government, Marks Milestone With Prayers At Delhi’s Shri Vinayaka Mandir | Watch | X / PTI

New Delhi: Marking a milestone of 25 years as head of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar and renewed his commitment to serve the country with utmost dedication.

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The milestone traces back to October 7, 2001, when Narendra Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, before leading the BJP to a historic mandate in the 2014 general elections and subsequently securing three terms as Prime Minister of India.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

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Far more than a customary tribute, it celebrates the extraordinary journey of PM Modi guided by the principle of Nation First and Citizen First. Three overwhelming mandates in Gujarat and support in three successive Lok Sabha elections reflect the enduring trust that the public has reposed in PM Narendra ModiTen salient features capture the unbroken thread connecting his leadership of Gujarat with his leadership of India.

The resolution ‘From Gujarat to India a development vision grows’ traces how PM Modi carried Gujarat’s successful initiatives to the national stage. SWAGAT, through which he personally heard citizens’ grievances, received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. It later inspired PRAGATI, bringing governments together to review stalled projects, resolve obstacles and accelerate completion.

The resolution speaks of how PM Modi’s vision unites development, cultural confidence and environmental responsibility. Climate action progressed from Gujarat’s dedicated department to renewable energy expansion and international partnerships. Yoga, millets, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram Lalla’s consecration strengthened India’s connection with its heritage. The resolution culminates in renewed commitment to his vision of collective effort towards a prosperous, self-reliant and developed India by 2047.

Meanwhile, several ministers and Chief Ministers extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on completing 25 years as head of government.

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In a post on X, the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan wrote, "Heartiest greetings and warm wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of service to the Nation as Head of Government. Your journey as Pradhan Sevak has transformed the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission, guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas."

"Across my visits to States and Union Territories, I have witnessed Bharat’s visible transformation through improved connectivity, digital advancement, expanding opportunities and inclusive development. The greatest achievement of your visionary leadership is liberating 25 crore people from extreme poverty. It is a landmark historical achievement that human history can never forget," the post read.

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“The completion of 25 glorious years as Head of the Government by the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who has made 'From Public Service to National Service' the motto of his life and remains ceaselessly dedicated to elevating India's identity, pride, and honour to new heights, is a moment of immense joy for all of us. In these years of national service, an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership, and the spirit of 'Nation First' have been consistently reflected," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

He said PM Modi's 25 years of national service reflected an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership and the spirit of “Nation First”.

"The Prime Minister's life inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant, and strong India. Heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister on completing 25 glorious years on this unrelenting path of national service," the post read.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also described the occasion as “wonderful, unprecedented, unimaginable, and historic”.

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He noted that the journey began on October 7, 2001, when PM Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and had now reached the “great yajna of building a developed and self-reliant India”.

“Today's day is wonderful, unprecedented, unimaginable, and historic. Today, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has completed 25 years as the head of the government. This journey, which began on 7 October 2001 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has today reached the great yajna of building a developed and self-reliant India,” Chouhan said in a post on X.

He also prayed for the Prime Minister's good health and expressed hope that the Prime Minister would continue to lead the country while working for public welfare and the building of a developed India.

“His hard work, efforts, patience, and enthusiasm are an inspiration to all of us. Working as a colleague with him is a fortune in itself. May God keep him healthy, and may he continue to lead the country tirelessly, engaged in public welfare and the construction of a developed India,” the post read.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)