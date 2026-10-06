 Union Cabinet Adopts Resolution Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Achievements Over 25 Years
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Union Cabinet Adopts Resolution Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Achievements Over 25 Years

The Union Cabinet adopted a resolution marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of uninterrupted public service, from becoming Gujarat chief minister in 2001 to serving as PM. The resolution highlighted his key decisions and their impact on citizens, while Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attributed his long tenure to public trust.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
Union Cabinet Adopts Resolution Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Achievements Over 25 Years
PM Narendra Modi | File Image

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday adopted a resolution hailing the achievements of Narendra Modi in the last 25 years, first as chief minister of Gujarat and subsequently as the prime minister.

Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the resolution marks Modi's uninterrupted public service between October 7, 2001 and October 7, 2026.

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The resolution listed various decisions taken by Modi which have touched the lives of the common man and has given the country confidence.

Vaishnaw said Modi's success and long service is a result of people's trust and faith in his style of governance and a vibrant example of the strengthen of Indian democracy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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