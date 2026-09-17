From Gujarat CM to Prime Minister: What Defines Narendra Modi's Last 25 Years Of Public Life As He Celebrates 76th Birthday Today

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76 on September 17, his political journey spans 25 years at the helm of government, beginning with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister in October 2001 and culminating in his unprecedented third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India in 2024.

Modi took charge as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, at a critical juncture for the state, months after the devastating Bhuj earthquake. His administration accelerated rehabilitation efforts while expanding the state's governance and infrastructure systems. Gujarat also began laying the foundations for technology-driven governance with the Gujarat State Wide Area Network (GSWAN).

Early years in Gujarat

In 2002, Modi won the Rajkot II by-election and subsequently led the BJP to a major victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections. During his early years as chief minister, his government launched several initiatives focusing on water security, education, rural development and administrative reforms.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit, launched in 2003, became a flagship initiative to attract investment to the state. Other programmes, including SWAGAT for grievance redressal, Jyotigram Yojana for rural electricity supply and Kanya Kelavani for female literacy, became prominent features of his governance model.

Development initiatives expand

By 2006, the statewide rollout of Jyotigram had enabled 24-hour electricity supply to thousands of villages. His government also launched initiatives such as Beti Bachao Abhiyan and introduced evening courts. The following year, Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana and Sagarkhedu Sarvangi Vikas Yojana were launched for tribal and coastal development respectively. The BJP's victory in the 2007 Assembly polls secured Modi a third consecutive term.

In 2008, Modi's government facilitated the relocation of Tata Motors' Nano plant to Sanand, strengthening Gujarat's image as an investment destination. The state simultaneously expanded initiatives in child healthcare, forensic sciences and irrigation.

Transition to national politics

Modi's transition to national politics accelerated in 2013, when he was appointed chairman of the BJP's Campaign Committee in June and declared the party's prime ministerial candidate on September 13. In 2014, he contested and won from Vadodara and Varanasi, resigned as Gujarat CM on May 22 and moved to New Delhi.

On May 26, 2014, Modi was sworn in as India's 14th Prime Minister after the BJP secured a single-party majority in the Lok Sabha—the first such majority for an Indian party in three decades. His first term saw the launch of programmes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Make in India.

Second and third terms

In 2019, Modi returned to power with an increased Lok Sabha majority. His second term saw major policy decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission to provide piped drinking water to rural households.

In 2024, Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term, this time leading an NDA coalition government. His third term also followed the inauguration of the completed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking another major milestone of his political career.

Twenty-five years in government

From Gujarat's chief ministerial office to three terms as Prime Minister, Modi's 25-year political journey has been defined by electoral victories, large-scale governance initiatives and major policy decisions that have shaped India's political landscape.