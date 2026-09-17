Narendra Modi Birthday: From Meeting Champions To Promoting Sporting Excellence, Prime Minister's Connection With Indian Sports

Prime Minister's Connection With Indian Sports | Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrates his birthday on September 17, has frequently highlighted the importance of sports in India’s development. Over the years, his interactions with athletes, encouragement of sporting talent and emphasis on fitness have made sports a recurring part of his public engagements.

Modi has regularly met Indian athletes after major international competitions, congratulating them on their performances and listening to their experiences. His interactions with Olympic and Paralympic athletes have often focused on their preparation, challenges and ambitions, while also encouraging young Indians to take up sports.

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Prime Minister's Connection With Indian Sports

The Prime Minister has also used platforms such as Mann Ki Baat to acknowledge sporting achievements and spotlight athletes from different parts of the country. From Olympic medallists to emerging talents, his public references to sports have helped bring attention to disciplines beyond cricket.

One of the key initiatives associated with the government’s sports push is the Khelo India programme, which aims to identify and nurture sporting talent, improve grassroots participation and provide athletes with opportunities to develop. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has also supported elite athletes preparing for major international events through assistance for training, equipment and competition exposure.

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Fitness has remained another prominent theme in Modi’s sporting messaging. Through initiatives such as Fit India Movement, launched in 2019, he has encouraged citizens to make physical activity part of their daily lives. His birthday offers an opportunity to look at how sports, fitness and athlete development have remained recurring themes during his tenure.