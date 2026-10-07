Getaway Car Used In Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar’s Murder Recovered From Kalamboli | X - rautsanjay61

Thane: In an ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) division chief Pradeep Purnekar, Thane police have successfully seized the getaway vehicle used by the accused. The car was recovered from the Kalamboli area in Panvel.

Background of the Case

Pradeep Purnekar was brutally murdered at his office on the night of September 29 at approximately 9:30 PM. Thus far, law enforcement has arrested three suspects in connection with the crime: Pappa Shinde, Nikhil Yadav, and Nitesh Pawar.

According to Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi of the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell, the seized vehicle did not belong to the primary perpetrators. Instead, accused Subhash Shinde (alias Pappa) had borrowed the car from a friend on Anant Chaturdashi (September 25) under the pretext of Ganesh visarjan.

The Investigation and Vehicle Seizure

Pappa Shinde failed to return the automobile to its owner. On the day of Purnekar’s assassination, the owner urgently requested its return even sending a voice message demanding the vehicle back so he could travel to Ulhasnagar. Instead of returning it, Pappa used the vehicle to facilitate the escape of four suspects involved in the murder.

Police tracked the vehicle's extensive trail across the region. Following the murder, the accused drove from Thane to Katai, moved onward to Badlapur, and subsequently traversed to Karjat before reaching Panvel. From Panvel, the suspects had planned to flee toward Goa.

Current Police Findings

A special investigative team tracked down the abandoned car on Tuesday night, locating it parked on the road in front of a hospital in the Kalamboli area of Panvel.

Senior Inspector Salvi noted that investigators believe the vehicle ran out of fuel and the occupants lacked the cash to refill it, as they had previously pumped two thousand rupees worth of petrol. Consequently, the suspects abandoned the car on the road leading toward Thane and fled. The vehicle was subsequently towed by authorities to Thane.

The incident has further exposed how Pappa Shinde's actions not only implicated him in a high-profile political murder but also dragged his unsuspecting friend into severe legal trouble.

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