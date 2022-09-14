Maharashtra: Shinde govt gives nod to CBI to prosecute Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 cr extortion case | PTI

Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, in a cabinet meeting held on Monday night, has reportedly given green signal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute the case against former Home Minister Anil Deskmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case.

According to a report by ABP Mazha, the central agency had filed a chargesheet against Deshmukh along with his personal assistants- Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande in the month of June.

However, in order to probe the case against a government employee or any minister in a court of law, sanction of prosecution is required from the government in power in the state.

The previous Mahavikas Aghadi government had not given the permission. With the permission granted recently, the case against Deshmukh will reach the trial stage.