Maharashtra: Shinde camp takes a dig at Thackeray-led party over publication of full page ad on govt’s Rozgar Mela in Saamna

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday was targeted by the rival Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, after its mouthpiece Saamna, on its front page, carried a full page advertisement about the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s Rozgar Mela and its resolve to recruit 75,000 youth in a year.

The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesman and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske took a dig at the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and asked, ‘’If we are ‘’khoke sarkar", how does our advertisement appear in Saamna? Has the Saamna publisher left the party now?’’

‘’From where you attack us (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena), our advertisement is on the same page. Has the exchange of money reached Saamna now?’’ asked Mhaske.

His attack was obvious, as the Thackeray camp has been terming the Shinde-Fadnavis government a ‘’khoke’’ sarkar (formed through horse trading) and that it was formed unconstitutionally.

In his reply, Uddhav Thackeray’s press advisor Harshal Pradhan Thackeray defended the full page government advertisement carried on the front page of Saamna.

‘’It is a government advertisement. Saamna is a newspaper and there is nothing wrong if it has been carried on page one. The advertisement has been released by the government through public money and not by party money,’’ he noted.