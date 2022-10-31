e-Paper Get App
Humiliating flex shaming Uddhav Thackeray put up in the city grabs attention of Puneites

Members of the Shinde faction put up a flex in the city, holding Uddhav Thackeray responsible for losing the Tata-Airbus project

Nozia SayyedUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File
Pune: Maharashtra has lost another major investment to Gujarat—the Tata-Airbus plant worth over Rs 22000 crore. This has come after the state lost another major project, the Vedanta Foxconn plant, to Gujarat recently.

This has caused much uproar that has left the ruling party and the opposition in a tiff and a bitter war of words.

The loss of this project has now led the current Shinde-aligned Yuva shiv Sena members to pose accusations on the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that the former CM should be held responsible for the losses the state of Maharashtra has suffered.

Meanwhile the opposition is slamming the Shinde-Fadnavis government for Maharashtra losing out on yet another megaproject after Vedanta-Foxconn's Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor plant.

With Tata-Airbus project too being shifted to Gujarat, Shinde supporters have now come up with an unusual way of holding Uddhav Thackeray responsible for the loss; they have now put up a flex in various parts of the city mentioning the projects Maharashtra lost under the Thackeray regime.

The flex seen at FC road and Jungli Maharaj road of Pune is seen mentioning a tagline that says—- “Uddhav cha vaata Maharashtra cha ghata,” which means “Uddhav Thackeray got his share, while Maharashtra suffered a loss.”

The flex also mentioned all the projects that were transferred from Maharashtra to other states while Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, such as the Vedanta Foxconn plant, bulk drug manufacturing hub (that went to Himachal Pradesh) and now the Tata-Airbus factory, which went to Gujarat.

