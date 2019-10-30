Maharashtra: Shahuwadi MLA Vinay Kore extends support to BJP

Mumbai: Amid tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over Chief Minister's post, Jan Surajya Shakti party leader and Shahuwadi MLA Vinay Kore on Wednesday extended support to BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded polls.

Kore extended support to BJP after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier today.

Notably, Kore's outfit was part of the BJP-led NDA but he rebelled after the Shahuwadi seat in Kolhapur district was given to the Sena as part of the pre-poll arrangement.

The Jan Surajya Shakti leader won the Shahuwadi seat after defeating Satyajit Babasaheb Patil Sarudkar of the Sena by over 27,000 votes.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had said that BJP will be leading a stable government with Shiv Sena for the next five years.

"BJP will be leading the stable and efficient government of Mahayuti (alliance) for 5 years. I assure that this will be a BJP-led government. Our party president has confirmed that nothing has been decided on giving CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula has been decided yet," he had said.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.

After the polls, Shiv Sena has been adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which a Chief Minister from each party will split the five-year term equally.