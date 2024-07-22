 Maharashtra Sees 1,267 Farmer Suicides In 1st Half Of 2024; Vidarbha Region Worst Affected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Sees 1,267 Farmer Suicides In 1st Half Of 2024; Vidarbha Region Worst Affected

Maharashtra Sees 1,267 Farmer Suicides In 1st Half Of 2024; Vidarbha Region Worst Affected

As per January-June data, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division was second with 430 deaths, followed by 137 in Nashik division, 130 in Nagpur division and 13 in Pune division. No death was reported in the coastal Konkan division.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mumbai: A total of 1,267 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra in the first six months of this year, with Amravati division in the state’s Vidarbha region accounting for 557 deaths.

Details Revealed By Data

As per January-June data, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division was second with 430 deaths, followed by 137 in Nashik division, 130 in Nagpur division and 13 in Pune division. No death was reported in the coastal Konkan division.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Jamaat-E-Islami Hind Raises Concern Over 557 Farmer Suicides In Amravati Region, Urges...
article-image

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2022, Maharashtra led with 37.6% of all farmer suicides in the country. The NCRB said 11,290 persons involved in the farming sector, comprising 5,207 farmers or cultivators and 6,083 agricultural labourers, ended their lives in 2022. This accounted for 6.6 per cent of all suicides in the country, which stood at 1,70,924.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Govt Is Intent On Selling Off State's Assets,' Alleges Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole

'Govt Is Intent On Selling Off State's Assets,' Alleges Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole

Maharashtra Sees 1,267 Farmer Suicides In 1st Half Of 2024; Vidarbha Region Worst Affected

Maharashtra Sees 1,267 Farmer Suicides In 1st Half Of 2024; Vidarbha Region Worst Affected

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Not Necessary For All Members To Sign DA,' Says Expert

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Not Necessary For All Members To Sign DA,' Says Expert

Youth Wing Of Mumbai Congress Protests Heavy Rains With Rowboats In Andheri, Criticize Govt & BMC...

Youth Wing Of Mumbai Congress Protests Heavy Rains With Rowboats In Andheri, Criticize Govt & BMC...

Mumbai's Traffic At Standstill As Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging; Visuals Surface

Mumbai's Traffic At Standstill As Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging; Visuals Surface