Maharashtra: Saibaba temple trust sends medical team to flood-hit districts

Shirdi: A 20-member medical team of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) on Wednesday left here for flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli districts in western Maharashtra to assist in relief measures.

The team members, drawn from hospitals run by the trust, which manages the famous Saibaba temple here, left at 7 am for the flood-ravaged districts where flood relief and rehabilitation operations are going on in full swing.

SSST chief executive officer Deepak Mugalikar and director of Saibaba Hospital Vijay Narode, among others, were present on the occasion. SSST chairman Suresh Haware had earlier donated Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund after taking mandatory permission from the Bombay High Court, Muglikar said.

The high court has suggested the trust to donate an additional Rs 1 crore for spraying chemicals on crops in the flood-affected districts, he added.