Maharashtra: Ruling & Opposition leaders object to ‘derogatory’ post on Sharad Pawar by Marathi actor Ketki Chitale

Mumbai: Ruling and opposition parties on Saturday strongly condemned a controversial post shared by Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on Facebook allegedly targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with allies NCP and Congress, objected to the language used by Chitale saying that it should have been avoided.

However, Pawar said that neither he knows her, nor does he know what the matter is.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) also criticized the derogatory language used by Chitale in her post.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who has been stepping up attacks against Pawar, said it was wrong on the part of Chitale or the writer of the post to make such comments about Pawar, who has been active in state politics for many years. He said that ideology has to be fought with ideology.

"We have differences with them [Pawar] and those will be there. But it is quite wrong to come to such a hideous level. It needs to be told quite clearly that this is not Maharashtra's culture. To write something like this is not a tendency, but wickedness. It needs to be checked on time," he added.

"This writing does not have a place in the culture of Maharashtra. We strongly condemn the same," he noted.

Pawar’s close confidant and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad warned that derogatory language against his leader will not be tolerated. He noted that Chitale should have avoided objectionable language against Pawar who has been in public life for over five decades after weathering the cancer.

State NCP women’s wing chief Vidya Chavan said Chitale should have first read the writings of leading saints Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar. She slammed Chitale and asked whether she will get roles in films by criticising Pawar who has been at the forefront to practice the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and BR Ambedkar.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women chief Rupali Chakankar directed the police to register an offence against Chitale for derogatory words against Pawar.

Meanwhile, Chitale and a 23-year-old pharmacy student was arrested by the Thane police over a post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page. The student, identified as Nikhil Bhamre, was arrested in the Nashik district for allegedly making an objectionable comment against Pawar on Twitter. The post contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Black ink and eggs were thrown at her outside Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai by workers of the NCP’s women wing as she was being taken away.

She was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

In Pune too, a case was registered against her based on a complaint filed by an NCP worker for similar offences.

In Dhule, in north Maharashtra, a case was registered against Chitale and Nitin Bhave, the purported author of the post shared by her, on a complaint lodged by an NCP leader.

In his tweet, Bhamre had said that the time had come to create “Baramati’s Nathuram Godse for the Gandhi of Baramati”. He had, however, not mentioned the name of any leader or political party in the tweet.

Baramati, a town in the Pune district of the state, is the home turf of Sharad Pawar, while Godse was the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

“After probing the tweet, Maharashtra Cyber had intimated Nashik rural police for further action,” a police official said.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:24 PM IST