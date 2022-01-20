Maharashtra reports 46,197 new COVID-19 cases today; Omicron tally rises by 125

Maharashtra on Thursday, January 20, recorded 46,197 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,58,569. Besides, 37 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,971.

52,025 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 69,67,432. The recovery rate in the state is 94.52%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.92%.

Currently, 24,21,501 people are in home quarantine and 3,391 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 12,054 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4,955 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 16,382 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1812 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1590 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1795 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1533 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 981 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 125 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 87 have been reported by Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and 38 by National Chemical Laboratory.

Details of the cases are: Pune MC-118, PCMC-8, Pune Rural-3, Vasai Virar- 2, Ahmednagar and Mumbai- 1 each.

Till date, a total of 2,199 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 1144 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:30 PM IST