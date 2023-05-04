Maharashtra: Registrar’s office to remain open on weekends

Mumbai: To reduce waiting time to register property documents, the state government has decided to keep sub-registrar offices in municipal corporation limits as well as zilla head offices operational on Saturdays and Sundays. The announcement was made by state minister of revenue Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The sub-registrar offices are in Mumbai city and suburban Mumbai, Thane city, Thane rural, Palghar, Raigad, Alibaug, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Latur, Nanded), Nashik and Jalgaon.

If the property registration numbers are anything to go by, the transactions getting registered have witnessed a meteoric rise, but the staff strength at these government offices largely remains unchanged. Post Covid-19 pandemic, only the developers have been permitted to get such deals registered at their offices itself.

The data shows that during the 2019 calendar year, 67,863 sale documents were registered with the Maharashtra government and 65,632 in 2020 – the year of the pandemic when it was at its peak. Thereafter, in 2021, 1,11,910 real estate deals got registered and another 1,22,033 in 2022.