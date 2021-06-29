Maharashtra records spike of nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate jumps to 96%

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 8,623 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,17,098. Besides, 231 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,21,804. On Monday, the state had registered 6,727 cases and 101 deaths.

8,623 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,09,548. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

Currently, 6,21,377 people are in home quarantine and 3,584 people are in institutional quarantine.