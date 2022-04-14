Maharashtra records all-time high excise duty collection of Rs 17,177.19 cr in 2021-22 since 2012-13

Maharashtra records an all-time high excise duty collection of Rs 17,177.19 crore in 2021-22 since 2012-13

Also reports a high number of crimes registered, accused arrested and seizure of illegal liquor in the same year

The rise in excise duty in the last fiscal was 13.83% which was after the sale was picked up since July last year due to relaxation of COVID-19 curbs from time to time

Tipplers had a party time as they were able to purchase the liquor physically after the unlocking

Mumbai: The Maharashtra excise department has made an all time high excise duty collection of Rs 17,177.19 crore in 2021-22 since 2012-13. It rose by 13.83% compared to the excise duty collection of Rs 15,089.29 crore in 2020-21 which was largely impacted due to the coronavirus induced lockdowns. The excise department has set an ambitious target of Rs 22,000 crore for the year 2022-23.

Tipplers had a great time after the state government allowed the physical sale of liquor instead of online or home delivery since July last year in the wake of decline in COVID-19 cases.

The sale of country liquor was recorded at 34.83 crore litre in 2021-22 against 32.08 crore litre in 2020-21, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) 23.58 crore litre against 19.99 crore litre, beer 23.13 crore litre against 20.12 crore litre and wine 0.86 crore litre against 0.71 crore litre.

State Excise Commissioner Kantilal Umap told the Free Press Journal, ‘’This is the collective efforts for control in crime, effective sale management and to minimise the probable leakages in the revenue. There is a big shift from the purchase of beer to IMFL which was visible in 2021-22. Normal beer sales, which is generally recorded at 30 crore litre per year, had declined to 23.13 crore litre. However, in case of IMFL, the sale has surged from 19.99 crore litre to 23.58 crore litre.’’

Umap said the excise duty collection has been on the rise since 2012-13. It was Rs 9297.06 crore in 2012-13, Rs 10101.14 crore in 2013-14, Rs 11397 crore in 2014-15, Rs 12469.84 crore in 2015-16, Rs 12287.90 crore in 2016-17, Rs 13448.56 crore in 2017-18, Rs 15322.78 crore in 2018-19, Rs 15428.50 crore in 2019-20, Rs 15089.29 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 17,177.19 crore in 2021-22.

Further, the excise department has also reported a record 47750 offences, arrested 34,849 and seized illegal liquor worth Rs 144.44 crore. ‘’There has been an all-time high number of crimes registered, accused arrested and seizure of illegal liquor in 2021-22,’’ said Umap.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:12 PM IST