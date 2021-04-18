Maharashtra records 68,631 new COVID-19 cases, 503 deaths; both highest since pandemic began

With 68,631 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday (April 18) recorded its highest single-day surge since the pandemic outbreak. The previous single-day highest was 67,123, which was recorded on April 17.

Besides, 503 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 60,473. This is the highest single-day rise in fatalities ever. The previous highest was 424, which was reported on October 2.

45,335 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 30,04,391. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.12%.

Currently, 36,75,518 people are in home quarantine and 26,529 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,70,388.