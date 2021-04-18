Does turmeric milk help to prevent COVID-19? After how many days of vaccination are antibodies developed? -- FAQs answered

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,501 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,77,150. As many as 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109.

The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.

Even after this massive rise in COVID-19 cases, people continue to flout COVID-19 norms nonchalantly. Many are even not aware of how the infection spreads or what precautions can be taken.

The Free Press Journal spoke to Dr Rahul Pandit, Director Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai and member of Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force. He has answered a few frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the list:

1) How can coronavirus be prevented?

Answer- You can prevent COVID-19 by adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour, SMS- Social distancing, Masking and Hand sanitization

2) Under what conditions does COVID-19 spread easily?

Answer- COVID-19 spreads easily in crowded, poorly ventilated and neoprene places. There is also an airborne transmission which has been reported by a paper recently.

3) Is COVID-19 transmitted more easily indoors?

Answer- Poorly ventilated or closed air-conditioned spaces help in spreading the COVID virus faster.

4) What can I do to protect myself and prevent the spread of disease?

Answer- Wear a good fitting cloth or 3 ply mask, if going out wear a double cloth or 3 ply mask, avoid crowded places, maintain social distancing and wash your hands as frequently as you can.

5) After how many days of vaccination are antibodies developed in the human body?

Answer- Around 15 days after the second dose.

6) If my oxygen level is dropping, what measures should be taken for it?

Answer- Seek medical opinion by going to the nearest health care facility. Sleep on your stomach so that oxygenation improves.

7) What are home remedies for being safe from coronavirus?

Answer- There are no proven home remedies that have shown to protect us from COVID-19 except COVID appropriate behaviour

8) Does kadha, turmeric milk, and vitamin C tablets help in preventing coronavirus?

Answer- They do not prevent COVID-19 but are generally considered to help keep your immune system healthy and strong.

9) Can CoVID-19 be caught from a person who has no symptoms?

Answer- Yes, if a person is positive and asymptomatic they can spread the infection. This is the most concerning part because quite often the person is not aware that they are positive and they continue to spread infection.

10) Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating the COVID-19?

Answer- No