Maharashtra records 39,207 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 38,824 recoveries

Maharashtra on Tuesday, January 18, recorded 39,207 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,67,659. Besides, 53 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,885.

38,824 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 68,68,816. The recovery rate in the state is 94.32%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.94%.

Currently, 23,44,919 people are in home quarantine and 2,960 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 13,053 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4498 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13275 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1557 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1005 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1298 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 912 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 3609 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, no new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra today.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:27 PM IST