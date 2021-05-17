Maharashtra records 26,616 new COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day surge since March 18

In a welcome respite for the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 26,616 new COVID-19 cases. This is the lowest single-day surge since March 18.
Besides, 516 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 82,486.
48,211 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 48,74,582. The recovery rate in the state stands at 90.19%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.53%.
Currently, 33,74,258 people are in home quarantine and 28,102 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in the state is 4,45,495.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 4007 new cases on Monday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4304 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 6478 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 3408 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1465, Latur circle 2274, Akola circle 2445, and Nagpur circle recorded 2235 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.