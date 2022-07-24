Maharashtra: Record 30 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 18 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected | PTI

In all, 30 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants and 18 cases of BA.2.75 variant were found on Sunday in Maharashtra as per the latest reports obtained from the National Institute of Virology, Pune and BJ medical College, Pune.

According to the state public health department, of the 30 cases, 2 were of BA.4 and 28 of BA.5 variant. Of the total 48 cases, 21 were from Pune, 13 from Thane, 6 from Sangli, 4 from Raigad, 2 from Kolhapur and one each from Amravati and Jalna. Epidemiological investigation of these patients is underway. This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 cases tally to 192 and that of BA.2.75 cases to 88 in the state.

The district wise BA.4 and BA.5 variants cases comprised Pune 101, Mumbai 51, Thane 16, Raigad 7, Nagpur and Palghar 4 each and Kolhapur 1. In case of BA.2.75 variant cases, Pune 56, Nagpur 14, Mumbai 5, Akola 4, Thane 3, Amravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur, Sangli and Yavatmal 1 each.

BA.4 and BA.5 are the newest members of Omicron’s growing family of Coronavirus sub-variants. They have been detected in many countries worldwide though BA.2.75 is relatively new.