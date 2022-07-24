e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports 2,015 new COVID-19 infections, 6 deaths; active cases at 14,692

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 2,015 new COVID-19 infections, 6 deaths; active cases at 14,692 | Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra on Sunday, July 24 recorded 2,015 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 14,692. Besides, six COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,062.

1,916 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 78,71,507. The recovery rate in the state is 97.97%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

Out of 8,29,16,041 laboratory samples 80,34,261 have been tested positive (09.69%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 462 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 209 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 680 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 107 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 81 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 78 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 85 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 313 fresh cases.

