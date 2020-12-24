Maharashtra re-exams: SSC outplays HSC in results

The overall pass percentage of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board re-examination improved from last year and stood at 29.88 per cent in Mumbai and 32.60 per cent in Maharashtra, as re-examination or ATKT results were declared on Wednesday. For Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board re-examinations, the pass percentage dropped as compared to the previous year and stood at 16.42 per cent in Mumbai and 18.41 per cent in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday announced the results of re-examinations or ATKT exams of Class 10 (SSC) students that were conducted from November 20 to December 5, 2020. The re-exams of Class 12 board (general and bifocal) were conducted from November 20 to December 10.

In Class 10, as many as 3,779 students cleared the re-exams out of 12,646 students who appeared in Mumbai region leading to a pass percentage of 29.88. Overall, in the nine districts of Maharashtra namely Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad and Amaravati, as many as 13,495 students passed out of 41,397 who appeared for the re-exam.

In Class 12, as many as 3,728 students cleared the re-exams out of 22,700 students, who appeared in Mumbai region with the pass percentage at 16.42 per cent. In state, as many as 12,751 students passed out of 69,274 students, who appeared for the re-exam.

The pass percentage of SSC re-exams improved from last year's 14.48 per cent to 29.88 percent this year in Mumbai and, from last year's 22.86 per cent to 32.60 per cent in Maharashtra. The pass percentage of HSC re-exams dipped to 16.42 per cent this year as compared to last year's 19.12 per cent in Mumbai and to 18.41 per cent this year from last year's 23.17 per cent in Maharashtra.

Students, who have cleared the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board re-examinations can now apply for admissions to further studies.

A senior officer of the state school education department said, "Students who have passed in Class 10 re-exams will be considered in the subsequent admission rounds of First Year Junior College. Those who have cleared the Class 12 re-exams can apply for higher education accordingly."