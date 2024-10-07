 Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Railway Station Roof Damaged Due To Heavy Rains & Gusty Winds Ahead Of Opening; VIDEO
Heavy rains and gusty winds have caused significant damage to a newly installed roof and cladding at Ratnagiri railway station, officials reported on Monday. Approximately 15 to 20 square feet of the roof was blown away during a storm on Sunday evening.

Significant roof damage at Ratnagiri railway station due to heavy rains and gusty winds, raising safety concerns among commuters | X

The damaged structure, located at the west entrance of the Ratnagiri station of Konkan railway, is part of an ongoing beautification project initiated by the state public works department. "This project, which aims to enhance the appearance of 36 railway stations across the region, has come under scrutiny due to the premature damage" said a frequent commuter.

A video showing the roof swaying dangerously in the wind and cladding falling off has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread criticism. Passengers have expressed concerns about safety and questioned the quality of construction, especially given that the work is not yet completed. "This raises serious questions about the integrity of the project," commented another frequent commuter.

In addition to the issues at Ratnagiri, complaints of water leakage have emerged from Kudal and Sindhudurg Nagari railway stations, further fueling doubts about the overall standard of the beautification efforts.

A Konkan Railway official confirmed that the public works department has been notified about the damage. An official memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the department and Konkan Railway to oversee these beautification projects.

